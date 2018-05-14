Suspect killed by Portsmouth Officer in reported home invasion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday night, dispatchers received a call requesting police to respond to the 140 block of Navajo Trail for a possible armed home invasion.

Officers arrived on scene and were confronted by two armed suspects. Officials say the armed suspects did not comply with the officers and a officer shot one of the suspects.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital and died shortly after arrival.

The second suspected was taken into police custody.