Suspect killed by Portsmouth Officer in reported home invasion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday night, dispatchers received a call requesting police to respond to the 140 block of Navajo Trail for a possible armed home invasion.
Officers arrived on scene and were confronted by two armed suspects. Officials say the armed suspects did not comply with the officers and a officer shot one of the suspects.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital and died shortly after arrival.
The second suspected was taken into police custody.
36.814939 -76.367301