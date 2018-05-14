Suffolk Dollar General robbery suspect believed to be suspect in Rite Aid robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Rite Aid in the 1500 block of Holland Road. Police believe the same suspect was involved in an armed robbery of a Dollar General in the 200 block of Wilroy Road on May 10.

Police say a black male entered the Rite Aid store, selected merchandise and approached a store clerk. While speaking to the clerk, the suspect pulled out a knife, demanded money and then left the store without paying for the merchandise. No money was taken.

The man left the store and walked toward the McDonald’s parking lot next door and left in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall, wearing dark colored clothing and a large straw hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

