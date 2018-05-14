Second period goal barrage lifts Capitals to 2-0 series lead over Lightning

TAMPA BAY. Fla. – After scoring in the opening minute of the game, the Washington Capitals found themselves looking a 2-0 series lead in the face. Then lightning struck. Contrary to an old adage, lightning struck again.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, Washington got a timely goal from Devante Smith-Pelly to knot the game at two apiece. In the final 65 seconds of the period, Lars Eller and Evgeny Kuznetsov each scored, pushing the Capitals out front 4-2, heading into the final period.

Alex Ovechkin and Brett Connolly also scored, as the Capitals pounded the Lightning 6-2, to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Since 1974, when a team takes a 2-0 lead in the conference final or semifinal, they have went on to win the series 39-of-41 times. The series now shifts to D.C. for game three on Tuesday night.

Washington has not made a Stanley Cup appearance since 1998.