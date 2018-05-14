Scared victim speaks out after convicted stalker is sentenced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man convicted of stalking a local woman must report for his jail time by May 18 at 9 a.m., but for his victim, that is not good enough.

25-year-old Anthony Voliva was found guilty of stalking Melissa Kelley after she caught him on camera following her from her house to Lynnhaven Mall.

That was the only video documented incident but Kelley said there have been several where the suspect would come outside and glare at her and follow her movements while she was in the yard.

Kelley also told News 3 she caught him watching her with binoculars from his back yard.

The case went before a judge last week and Voliva was found guilty of stalking. Kelley said though her offender was convicted, he is not required to report to jail until a week later, and she is living in fear.

News 3 told you about Voliva three years ago when he was charged with impersonating a police officer on three separate occasions. Court documents said one incident in Virginia Beach happened at Strawbridge where a woman was passed out in a bathroom and the owner called the cops. Voliva showed up in a police uniform and hand cuffed the woman before dragging her out to his vehicle, which had police lights to it. Court documents report Virginia Beach police showed up and stepped in.

He also pretended to be a VA State Trooper in another instance in Prince William County and the first impersonation charge was when Voliva was a juvenile according to the courts.

After the third charge Voliva was found guilty on the felony charge and served jail time and has been on probation for these violations since his conviction.

Kelley’s stalking charge was taken out while Voliva has been on probation so the question remains; why was Voliva not charged with probation violation on top of stalking?

At his sentencing hearing Voliva was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, 6 months suspended. Kelley is concerned that is not enough time.

Kelley told News 3 since the conviction a car has repeatedly showed up, parking outside her house and she is worried for her safety.

Norfolk police confirm Voliva has a pending stalking charge against a Norfolk woman. He is expected in court later this week on that charge.

News 3 reached out to Voliva’s attorney and the probation office but have not yet gotten a response.