No injuries after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3700 block of Colonial Parkway Monday evening.

The call came in at 6:50 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. It was marked out at 7:28 p.m.

Authorities say the occupants of the home were able to escape, but one of their cats died in the fire. The other cat’s whereabouts are unknown.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported during this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

