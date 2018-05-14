× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today, storms tonight… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning, mainly on the Eastern Shore and areas closer to I-95. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, about 10 degrees above normal. Temperatures will trend cooler near the coast (upper 70s to lower 80s) and warmer inland (low 90s). An isolated “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon but most of the day will be dry.

Our chances for showers and storms will increase tonight. Expect a pocket of showers and storms to move in from NW to SE late this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Our biggest threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

We will see partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs returning to the upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible but tomorrow will have our lowest rain chances of the week. Winds will pick up tomorrow, SW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

A stationary front is going to linger to our north for most of the week. The front is going to provide a runway for several areas of low pressure to move along. That means several opportunities for showers and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms and highs in the low 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 14th

2006 Severe Thunderstorm: Bertie Co – Hail 1.00″-1.25″

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.