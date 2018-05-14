× Man found dead inside car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car early Monday morning.

At 1:12 a.m., police said they got a call about an unspecific problem in the 500 block of Coral Court.

Once they arrived, officers located a male slumped over inside a gold vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He died at the scene.

Police are calling this a homicide.

They’re still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.