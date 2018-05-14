Man dies after falling from roof of Norfolk building

NORFOLK, Va. – A man died in Norfolk early Monday after falling from the roof of a building in the 5600 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Norfolk Police are calling the incident an industrial accident.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the scene at 6:51 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had fallen. Medics located the man, who suffered serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity will be released once his next-of-kin are notified.

