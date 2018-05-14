Injuries reported after car collides with Virginia Beach school bus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A crash involving a car and a school bus with Virginia Beach City Public Schools left someone injured Monday afternoon, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Indian River Road and Providence Road around 4:40 p.m.

A spokesperson with VBCPS said school bus 192 was involved in the crash. No kids were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Police did not say who exactly was injured.

