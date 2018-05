LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few years ago, Good Morning Las Vegas told you about two elderly widowers who met and fell in love while playing bingo.

That couple is now known as Mr. and Mrs. Duane Buerth.

Duane Buerth and Joy Cusare were married over the weekend at Green Valley Ranch, which is where they met. Duane celebrated his 90th birthday at the same time.

The couple plays bingo at Green Valley Ranch every day and says they plan to celebrate their wedding anniversaries there too.