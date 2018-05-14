× Chesapeake schools get a new boss

Chesapeake, Va. – Chesapeake schools have a new boss in town.

During the regular meeting Monday night the school board appointed Dr. Jared Cotton to serve as the new superintendent.

The former superintendent – Dr. James Roberts is retiring in June.

The Great Bridge High School graduate says it’s good to come back home.

“I started by career here,” said Cotton, “I am going to take it to the next level. This is a school division that already has so many great things going on so I’m looking forward to coming home to a community that nurtured me.”

He is currently the superintendent for Henry County Public Schools and was just named the Virginia State Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Cotton has 25 years of experience in education and starts this July.

Below is information sent out by the Chesapeake School Officials: