NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 200 gallons of fuel has spilled on I-664 near exit four after a crash involving a tractor-trailer around 6:30 p.m.

Officials have not said if there are injuries, but did say that traffic in both directions is blocked.

The tractor trailer apparently went through the jersey wall, which has led to traffic being blocked in both directions.

More information to come.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.