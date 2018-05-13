Suffolk hosts therapeutic prom for youth with special needs and abilities

SUFFOLK, Va. – The City of Suffolk will hosts its Reach For The Stars Therapeutic prom event on May 18 for high school youth with special needs and abilities.

Students are invited to the three hour event held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Planters Club on 4600 Planters Club Road.

Along with traditional prom entertainment, there will also be a red carpet with “friendly paparazzi,” and students will be able to pose for pictures before hitting the dance floor.

Tickets are $30 per person and registration is required.

For more information and to register, contact Maribel Bracke at 757-514-7264 or email mbracke@suffolkva.us and Rickeda Fofana at 757-514-4503 or email rfofana@suffolkva.us.