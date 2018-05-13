× First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 80s, with scattered late-day storms

We’ve had a big temperature spread today. Highs in the low 70s on the Eastern Shore, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in Carolina. This is all thanks to a front that has been separating some cooler air from the warmer. More cloud cover has been present on the Eastern Shore, while Carolina has been hot and sunny. We’ve stayed dry today though, which is good for anyone who has had any outdoor festivities for Mother’s Day. I’m still keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower through this evening as a front that has been stalled across the area will lift north of us. The front will continue to stay with us through Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 60s.

Monday will be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Keeping a 30 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday is looking mainly dry, but we could once again see an afternoon shower or storm. It will be another warm one with highs near 90, especially closer inland.

We will continue to track a wet and stormy stretch of weather with better chances by Wednesday. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will bring us scattered showers and storms through next weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

