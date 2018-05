NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A CSX train derailed in the 400 block of South Avenue in Newport News.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials, and traffic detours have established by the Newport News Police Department.

Police have Center Avenue closed due to the train derailment between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

There is no further information at this time.

No information has also been provided by AMTRAK or CSX on how this will effect rail transit schedules.

