Virginia ABC presents liquor deal that will benefits veterans

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Wounded veterans will be helped when customers purchase Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum from Virginia ABC stores.

The deal will run through August 31, 2018, and is the seventh consecutive year that Virginia ABC and William Grant & sons, who produces the 92-proof rum, have partnered to support the Aleethia Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit organization which assists injured troops recuperating at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with short term therapeutic recreation.

“It is quite an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to the Aleethia Foundation’s important work with injured service men and women,” said Virginia ABC Authority Board Chairman Jeffrey Painter. “I am pleased that through this partnership we have been able each year to generate significant financial contributions to this much-needed effort. I am confident that our customers will once again in 2018 make a big impact.”

The Aleethia Foundation received a $9,848 donation in 217 through its partnership between Virginia ABC and William Grant & Sons. Since 2012, the wounded veteran foundation has received more than $50,000 from donations from this cause.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership with Virginia ABC and growing funds to support injured service members and their families through the Aleethia Foundation,” said Amy Pastrick, William Grant & Sons’ district manager of Virginia.

The Aleethia Foundation offers a variety of services to wounded veterans, such as providing clothing, travel expenses for family members and assistive technology devices. The organization has also since 2003 provided more than 50,000 meals to injured service members and their families.

To learn about the Sailor Jerry products offered by Virginia ABC, click here.