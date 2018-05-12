Norfolk’s Birch Bar to host ’43 Hours of USA’ in celebration of American Craft Beer Week

NORFOLK, Va. – From May 15-19, the Birch Bar will have a week-long tap takeover featuring the very best beers craft brewers have to offer.

43 Hours of USA will display 21 beer taps and five taps dedicated to cider and mead and incorporate a different special every night, including Tuesday night’s Pizza and Pitcher night with Chelsea Bakehouse and a Steal the Glass night on Wednesday with Commonwealth brewing. There will also be a mini-tap takeover on Thursday featuring Graft Cider.

A selection of grilled cheeses inspired by flavors of the select beers and created especially for the 43 Hours of USA will accompany the featured beer, cider and mead.

Below is a schedule and prospective draft list:

Tuesday

Opening Day and Tribute to Old School Whale Beers

Dogfish Head 120, Alesmith Speedway 2016, Founders KBS

Wednesday

Steal the Glass and Commonwealth Mini Tap Takeover

Tinta Rosa, So Pitted, There Goes Gravity

Thursday

Graft Cider Mini Tap Takeover

Book of Nomad: Orion’s Cryptogram, Book of Nomad: Escape From Orion, Book of Nomad: The Oracle, Graft/Aslin Strange Lands, Shared Universe: Hill Country

Prospective Line Up:

Alewerks Springhouse Brett

Allagash Pastiche

Almanac Simcoe Flavor Wheel

Ardent BA Imperial Milk Stout

Blackberry Farms Draft Lab # 3 Imperial Saison

Cascade One Way Or Another

Firestone Walker Sour Opal

Firestone Walker Helldorado 2017

Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate

Maine Lunch

North Coast Barrel Aged Old Rasputin

OEC Artamas

Paradox Rose is Bae

Perennial Abraxas

Smartmouth Radler Day Off

The Veil Apri Guav Tastee

Two Roads Persian Lime Gose

Weihenstephaner Braupakt Hefeweissbier

The Birch Bar is located at 1231 W. Olney Road in Downtown Norfolk.