Norfolk’s Birch Bar to host ’43 Hours of USA’ in celebration of American Craft Beer Week

NORFOLK, Va. – From May 15-19, the Birch Bar will have a week-long tap takeover featuring the very best beers craft brewers have to offer.
43 Hours of USA will display 21 beer taps and five taps dedicated to cider and mead and incorporate a different special every night, including Tuesday night’s Pizza and Pitcher night with Chelsea Bakehouse and a Steal the Glass night on Wednesday with Commonwealth brewing. There will also be a mini-tap takeover on Thursday featuring Graft Cider.
A selection of grilled cheeses inspired by flavors of the select beers and created especially for the 43 Hours of USA will accompany the featured beer, cider and mead.
Below is a schedule and prospective draft list:
Tuesday
Opening Day and Tribute to Old School Whale Beers
Dogfish Head 120, Alesmith Speedway 2016, Founders KBS
Wednesday
Steal the Glass and Commonwealth Mini Tap Takeover
Tinta Rosa, So Pitted, There Goes Gravity
Thursday
Graft Cider Mini Tap Takeover
Book of Nomad: Orion’s Cryptogram, Book of Nomad: Escape From Orion, Book of Nomad: The Oracle, Graft/Aslin Strange Lands, Shared Universe: Hill Country
Prospective Line Up:
Alewerks Springhouse Brett
Allagash Pastiche
Almanac Simcoe Flavor Wheel
Ardent BA Imperial Milk Stout
Blackberry Farms Draft Lab # 3 Imperial Saison
Cascade One Way Or Another
Firestone Walker Sour Opal
Firestone Walker Helldorado 2017
Foothills Brewing Sexual Chocolate
Maine Lunch
North Coast Barrel Aged Old Rasputin
OEC Artamas
Paradox Rose is Bae
Perennial Abraxas
Smartmouth Radler Day Off
The Veil Apri Guav Tastee
Two Roads Persian Lime Gose
Weihenstephaner Braupakt Hefeweissbier
The Birch Bar is located at 1231 W. Olney Road in Downtown Norfolk.