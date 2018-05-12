Newport News Police officer involved in hit-and-run

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News Police officer was involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Prince Drew Road and Warwick Boulevard Saturday night.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. The officer was stopped at a red light in his marked police unit when a truck hit him from behind. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the crash.

The officer then followed the driver of the truck to the Riverside entrance off Warwick Boulevard, where the truck hit someone else’s vehicle. The woman driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police officer involved in the first crash was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The man driving the truck was taken into custody for DUI and other pending charges.

The Newport News Crash Team Unit is investigating the crash.

