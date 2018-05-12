× Mother’s Day First Warning Forecast: Big temperature spread, late-day t-shower possible

High pressure will continue to be in control this evening with mostly clear skies. It will be a warm night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Keeping a very slight chance for a shower or storm after midnight. We have a frontal boundary that will be sagging to our south, so something could pop up.

Mother’s Day will be partly cloudy. We will have quite the temperature spread because of that stalled front. We could see highs anywhere from the 70s to near 90 again. Looks like the northern communities and near the coast will be the cooler ones. Shower and storm chances will remain low, but with our stalled front we do still have a chance especially late in the day. Just keeping a 25-30 percent chance.

Monday will be very similar temperature-wise. Expect a big temperature spread, with the coolest temperature in the 70s on the Eastern Shore and warmer temperatures for northeast North Carolina. We could see an afternoon shower or storm. Keeping the forecast very similar to Sunday with just a 25-30 percent chance.

We will be entering a very summer-like pattern, with rain chances pretty much everyday next week. Keep that umbrella handy! The best chances will come midweek when an area of low pressure moves in. Temperatures will trend mainly in the upper 70s to mid 80s over the next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

