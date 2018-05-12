May 12 marks 80th anniversary of USS Enterprise commissioning

NORFOLK, Va. – Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Enterprise.
Here are a few facts about the ship, courtesy of Naval History and Heritage Command:
- The Enterprise was the most decorated warship of World War II. It earned 20 Battle Stars.
- The Enterprise was also awarded the Presidential Unit Citation and the Navy Unit Commendation, becoming the only carrier awarded both awards for service in WWII>
- On November 23, 1945, the Neterprise was awarded the British Admiralty Pennant, making her the only ship awarded the prestigious decoration outside the Royal Navy.
- The Enterprise participated in the Battle of the Eastern Solomons, Battle of Santa Cruz Islands, Naval Battle of Guadalcanal, Battle of Midway, Battle of Leyte Gulf, and Battle of the Philippine Sea. Of the more than 20 major actions of the Pacific War, she engaged in all but two.