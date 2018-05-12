Local nonprofit to host 18th annual Mother’s Day Celebration for single moms, widows and more

NORFOLK, Va. – Joy Ministries will host its 18th annual Mother’s Day Celebration this Sunday.

More than 1,600 people have registered for the free event at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

Started by a single mother, the celebration will honor single mothers, widows, military moms and their children – all who often go without recognition on Mother’s Day.

Joy Ministries will bus women and children from different shelters, assisted living facilities and low-income communities throughout Hampton Roads to the event. Attendees will receive a five-star meal, a gift and a special message of encouragement.

The 18th annual Mother’s Day Celebration starts on Sunday, May 13 at 4:15 p.m. at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott at 235 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk.

