× ‘I’m his mother I miss my son,’ no arrests made in Norfolk man’s murder in 2016

NORFOLK, VA. – A mother is wanting justice after the murder of her son on July 2, 2016.

Daquan Martin, 22, was shot and killed on Church Street near Princess Anne Road around 2:30 a.m.

Cathy Martin, Daquan’s mother told News 3’s Aleah Hordges she was preparing to go on vacation for the Fourth of July weekend.

Martin said she received the devastating news from police.

“We drove to Norfolk General thinking that ‘O.K he’s shot he’s going to be O.K’ only to have to identify his lifeless body through a cellphone,” the victim’s mother said.

Police said Daquan Martin was found inside a car with multiple gun shot wounds on Church Street. He later died in the hospital.

“I called back down there to speak with a medical examiner that’s when they told me that he was shot in his head and shot in his neck and that’s what killed him,” said Martin.

Investigators said no arrests have been made as the second anniversary of Daquan Martin’s death approaches.

His mother said two friends were in the car when the shooting happened.

Martin added, “These same people that were in the car with him is out walking while my son is no longer here and I don’t think that it’s fair.”

She said the tragedy struck the family hard as it left them with many unanswered questions.

The victim’s family mentioned that he used to play football and was known as ‘Norfolk Bruno’ in the community including a loving father who left two children behind.

“Quan didn’t go out there and get into trouble, harming people, getting into fights. Quan wasn’t that type of person,” his mother added.

Investigators said this incident is being investigated as a homicide and aggravated assault.

Detectives and the family encourage anyone with information about this case to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.