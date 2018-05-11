Two injured after Kitty Hawk house fire

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Two people were injured after a house fire in the 600 block of W. Kitty Hawk Road Friday night, according to the Kitty Hawk Police Department.

Crews from the Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and Southern Shores Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any damage to surrounding homes.

The two occupants of the home got out safety and sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. One of them was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities say a grease fire was the source of the incident.

Kitty Hawk Road in the area of Moore Shore Road and Shelby Avenue will be closed until further notice.

