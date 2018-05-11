Suspect charged with Elizabeth City man’s homicide arrested

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested the suspect charged with the homicide of a 19-year-old Elizabeth City man last week.

19-year-old Raymond Eugene Woodley was arrested Friday for first-degree murder. Police charged him with the May 3 death of Travon Demetrius Blount on Wednesday.

On the day of the shooting, police found Blount suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Cedar Street and Holley Street. They said Woodley ran down a nearby alley after Blount collapsed.

Woodley is currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail without bond.

Related:

Suspect charged in connection with Elizabeth City man’s homicide

19-year-old dies in Elizabeth City shooting