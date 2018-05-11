Norfolk Naval Shipyard to hold career fair in June

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Calling all skilled job seekers!

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard will hold a career fair at the Chesapeake Conference Center on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will display shipyard career opportunities in the production skill trades, including:

shipfitters

welders

shipboard electricians

shipwrights/fabric worders

temporary service mechanics

sheetmetal mechanics

inside and outside machinists

shipboard pipefitters

Representatives from major departments throughout NNSY will be available to meet with attendees and answer questions.

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared to be interviewed at the career fair.

Federal employment benefits at the shipyard include health and life insurance, matching retirement plan contributions, 10 annual paid holidays, 13 annual vacation days (advancing to 26) and 13 annual sick days.

The Chesapeake Conference Center is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Anyone with questions about shipyard employment can email FLTHRO_NNSY@navy.mil.