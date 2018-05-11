Monsters on the beach kicks off Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- Get ready to see some monsters on the beach this weekend.

Pungo Offroad Monsters on the Beach, presented by Eastern Truck & Accessories opens with their first show Friday at 7 pm.

All together there are four big shows, including two on Saturday and an early 2 pm show on Sunday.

The event brings thrills and chills to the Virginia Beach oceanfront as Monster Trucks battle for ultimate sand domination.

This family-targeted event is loud, fast, and exciting.

A course is built right on the beach at 6th Street, with bleachers overlooking from the boardwalk.

Sand dunes and junk cars combine to make the race course fast and fun for drivers and spectators alike.

This is a ticketed event, with prices designed to fit the family budget. Each of the four shows is approximately 2 hours in length.

General admission in advance is $15 dollars, and $25 at the door.

Children under 2-years-old are free in general admission.

For an upgraded experience you can purchase tickets in VIP for $40 dollars for each guest regardless of age.

There will also be monster truck rides offered from the boardwalk at 4th street.

For a look at the truck line-up and to purchase tickets click here.