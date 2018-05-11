Man sentenced after pleading guilty to Norfolk New Year’s Eve shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A local man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Keyshaun Johnson was sentenced to five years suspended conditioned upon time served (about 90 days, officials say) for involuntary manslaughter. He was also sentenced to five years uniform good behavior and indeterminate supervision.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in early March. He was charged after 19-year-old Trajon Rivera was found dead inside a garage in the 3700 block of Tait Terrace early New Year’s Eve morning. Police arrived at the scene to find Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene and granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond with various conditions, including no possession of firearms, pending sentencing.

