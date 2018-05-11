How Samaritan House helps families in crisis across Hampton Roads on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Eva Fuze from Samaritan House stops by to talk about the TAG (Take Action and Give) campaign to raise money for daycare for families in Hampton Roads. For more info, visit Tag4kids.org.

Samaritan House provides counseling, housing, job training, legal advocacy, support groups, transportation and so much more to help individuals and families escaping violence.

For more information about the upcoming 4th Annual WAV Luncheon: "Rise Up" Against Violence, visit samaritanhouseva.org.