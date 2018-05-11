× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Heating up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, warmer weekend… Watch out for a few areas of patchy but dense fog this morning, mainly for inland Southside and inland NE NC. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s. Highs will reach to near 80, about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday and about 5 degrees above normal. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds mainly along the coast. A few extra clouds will mix in tonight with lows returning to the low and mid 60s.

The heat returns for the weekend. Highs will climb to near 90 on Saturday, about 15 degrees above normal. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible Saturday night but most of the day will be dry.

Temperatures will slip back into the mid 80s for Mother’s Day. We will see partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers/storms Sunday night. Most of the day will be dry but rain chances will go up around sunset.

Get ready for a summer-like week. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s with several chances for showers and storms next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 11th

1951 F1 Tornado King and Queen Co

1981 F2 Tornado: Middlesex Co

1995 F1 Tornado Bertie Co

