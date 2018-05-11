Dog stolen from Virginia Beach couple’s home has been found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A dog stolen from a Virginia Beach couple Tuesday has been found!

The couple, both Navy Sailors, told News 3 someone kicked in their apartment door and stole their French bulldog, Denver.

Leah Bullock told us how the dog has helped with depression and anxiety. She’s pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child in June.

“He just brightens up your day. You could have a bad day and you come home to him and everything changes,” said Bullock.

Her boyfriend, showed us where the door was kicked into their apartment.

“Whoever took him: know you basically took part of our life away,” said Schuessel, “It’s like a little piece has just been ripped from you.”

Schuessel said Denver and his crate were the only things missing from the apartment. Denver has a brother named Jax who was also home when the break-in took place. Jax is a one-year-old bulldog.

On Friday, Virginia Beach Police confirmed to News 3 that the dog was located running in the street and was picked up and taken to a shelter.

The couple tells News 3 they found him posted on a website for a Chesapeake animal shelter. They arrived at the shelter on Friday morning to pick him up.

News 3 is gathering more details on the happy reunion. Stay tuned for more!

RELATED:

Pregnant Sailor’s apartment door kicked in, dog taken in Virginia Beach