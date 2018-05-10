× Two people shot overnight while driving in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three people including a child were rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Newport News Police said they got a call at 2:22am for reports of a shooting near 27th street and Madison Avenue.

Once on scene, investigators found a car that had crashed with two gunshots victims inside, an adult male and female.

A child was also in the car.

According to investigators, the victims were driving down 27th street when they were shot by an unknown suspect.

The child was not struck by a bullet and the man is expected to be okay but the female victim is said to have life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

