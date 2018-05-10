The high cost of cheap meat is the focus of a new book by a local professor on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A local journalism professor talks about her new book chronicling the struggles for workers at one of the nation's largest meatpacking plants. Hog Wild: The Battle for Workers’ Rights at the World’s Largest Slaughterhouse has been described as being in the tradition of books that expose the horrors of the industry like Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle and Eric Schlosser’s Fast Food Nation. To learn more visit lynnwaltz.com.