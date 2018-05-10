‘Skins scoop: Seven of eight draft picks sign before start of rookie minicamp

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Before the pads go on Friday for rookie minicamp, the Redskins put pen to paper for seven of their eight draftees. The lone

member not to sign yet was third-round selection, offensive lineman Geron Christian, which happens routinely with third round picks.

First-round pick Daron Payne is the first first-round selection to sign a contract this off-season. The team also signed second-round pick Derrius Guice, fourth-rounder Troy Apke, fifth-rounder Tim Settle, sixth-rounder Shaun Dion Hamilton, and seventh-round selections Greg Stroman and Trey Quinn.

Rookie minicamp will take place at Redskins Park May 11th-13th.