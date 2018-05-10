‘I felt like there was nothing to live for’ survivor speaks about suicide attempt hoping to save others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Suicides are on the rise, especially among young people.

News 3 sat down with a 30-year-old woman who attempted suicide five years ago when she swallowed more than 100 pills in hopes he life would end.

She was saved because someone spoke up and called the police when they knew she was at her wits end.

A 19-year-old boy took his own life this past October and his mother told News 3 there is a message in this that all young people can learn from.

Both women say kids need to talk about it. If your friend seems down or is acting different get an adult involved.

