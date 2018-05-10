HAMPTON ROADS, Va - NASA Langley researchers are conducting science flights over the eastern half of the US to measure how weather systems carry greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide and methane – from one place to another. The Atmospheric Carbon and Transport-America or ACT America, is expected to improve the nation’s ability to predict and manage climate change through a better understanding of the movements. To learn more visit act-america.larc.nasa.gov.
How NASA Langley researchers are taking climate tests to new heights on Coast Live
-
Langley to lead development of NASA’s new supersonic test plane
-
Senator Kaine visits NASA’s Langley Research Center
-
Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space, NASA finds
-
Gulf Stream system at its weakest in 1,600 years, study shows
-
Watch: NASA launches parachute test off Virginia coast
-
-
Senator Kaine to visit NASA Langley Research Center
-
Planet hunters: how NASA uses everyday people to explore the universe
-
Watch: SpaceX launches TESS from Cape Canaveral
-
NASA launches mission to Mars
-
11,000 years ago, our ancestors survived abrupt climate change
-
-
NASA invests in technology for future space exploration
-
NASA is keeping tabs on Elon Musk’s Tesla roadster
-
Trump’s NASA nominee is confirmed after Senate drama