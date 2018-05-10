× Court documents: Virginia Beach man admitted to having sex with his dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man admitted to having sex with his dog, according to a search warrant.

Probation and Parole Officers and a detective were questioning Martin Carey last week when he told them he’d had sex multiple times with his Bull Mastiff since September, the search warrant says.

Carey is currently in jail waiting to be charged with violating his probation. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Carey is on probation following a conviction on an indecent liberties case. He was arrested in January 2017 and pleaded guilty in September, according to court records.

Animal control officers seized the dog, along with three cats from his home, court documents say. A court hearing next week will determine what happens to the pets.