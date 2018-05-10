Chesapeake’s Oscar Smith High School in elite NFL Draft company

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A total of 242 high schools contributed to the 256 players selected in the seven rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. While the drafted rookies enter the NFL from a variety of backgrounds, one thing they have in common is an outstanding experience playing high school football.

Keith Martin, USA Football’s managing director of football operations and father of two athletes drafted into the NFL had this to say, “As the father of two sons who play in the NFL, I know firsthand how important their high school experience had in their development and success.” Martin continued, “On behalf of USA Football, we congratulate all of the draftees, and pay a special thanks to all high schools and coaches who helped shape these young men into who they’ve become on and off the field.”

Two high schools – Lakewood (Florida) and Serra (California) – had three players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. Ten high schools each had two players selected. Among that group: Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.

Former Tigers standouts Josh Sweat (4th round Draft pick/Philadelphia) and Andrew Brown (5th round Draft pick/Cincinnati) both had their names called among the 256 selections in the 2018 Draft.

Only Florida (35 draftees), California (27) and Texas (27) produced more 2018 NFL Draft picks than Virginia’s 15. Georgia, which had the most players drafted in 2017 with 29 selections, finished tied for sixth in 2018 with 12.

The breakdown of draftees who played high school football in Virginia: