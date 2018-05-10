× Chesapeake, Newport News residents win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Hampton Roads residents recently won big prizes in Virginia Lottery scratcher games!

Wailon Jordan of Chesapeake recently picked up the $177,777 top prize in the lottery’s Sizzling Hot 7’s game. But Wailon is no stranger to lottery winnings! In October of 2016, he won the $1 million prize with a $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket!

Both tickets were bought at the same store – Mini Mart on Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake, from the same cashier!

Jordan says he may buy a motorcycle with his new winnings.

Meanwhile Kathryn Minkoff of Newport News is also enjoying her new wealth! She went to the 7-Eleven at 12330 Warwick Boulevard to buy a Buy Gulp and walked out with a winning Power 5’s ticket!

At first, the Newport News woman thought she’d won $5.

“Then I saw another 5, and another 5, and more 5s,” she said.

Before long, she realized she’d won the game’s top prize of $555,555.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I was overwhelmed.”

