11 displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Five adults and six children have been displaced after an apartment fire in the 4000 block of Foxglove Ct. Thursday evening.

Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department were called to the apartment complex in the Bowers Hill area of the city shortly after 6 p.m., arriving at the scene to find fire coming from the roof of a two-story, multi-family home.

Firefighters made an exterior attack on the apartment before entering the building. The fire was brought under control at 7 p.m.

Three units have been damaged as a result of the fire. However, crews were able to stop the fire from advancing before it affected the three other units in the complex.

The Red Cross is assisting everyone who has been displaced. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.