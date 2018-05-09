Virginia Beach Police looking for Walgreens robbery suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who robbed a Walgreens store early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 3 a.m. the man entered the Walgreens at 856 S. Military Highway and approached the counter as if he were purchasing an item. As the employee was ringing him up, the man implied he had a gun and demanded money.

After getting money from the employee, the man left in a dark-colored sedan.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as standing between 5′ 9″ to 6′ 3″ tall, weighing approximately 300 pounds. H​is head is shaven, and he had a thin beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants, and possibly white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.