Suffolk man facing multiple charges after domestic assault

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man is facing multiple charges after a domestic assault that happened in the 100 block of Wexford Drive East last week.

William Elimuel Black was arrested on charges including Strangle Another Causing Wounding or Injury, Assault & Battery – Domestic and Destruction of Property.

On May 6, an officer responded to the scene for a call of a domestic assault. A preliminary investigation revealed that Black and the female victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

Authorities say Black choked her, damaged the windshield of her car and damaged the door and wall of the residence where the incident took place.

Black was in Suffolk JDR Wednesday morning for an arraignment and is scheduled to appear back in court on June 19 for a preliminary hearing.