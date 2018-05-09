Suffolk man arrested for assaulting, strangling woman after verbal argument escalates

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was arrested Tuesday for arresting and strangling a woman.

Shane Richard Hamilton was charged with Strangling Another- Causing Wounding Injury and Assault & Battery.

On the day of the incident, an officer responded to the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway in reference to a disturbance call. A preliminary investigation revealed that Hamilton and the woman got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

Authorities say Hamilton assaulted the victim while choking her.

Hamilton was in Suffolk JDR Wednesday morning for an arraignment, and his next court date – a preliminary hearing – is scheduled for June 19 at 10 a.m.