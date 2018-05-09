North Carolina election results

Seeing more snakes than usual? You’re not alone

Posted 12:18 pm, May 9, 2018, by

Be on the lookout! Snake sightings in Virginia are way up this year.

News 3’s Kurt Williams spotted these snakes in Virginia Beach

Rich Perry, who runs a company called, Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says he’s been slammed with calls about snakes since February.

Perry says numbers are up across the state; a mild winter shortened snake hibernation.

There are three venomous snakes in Hampton Roads: copperheads, cottonmouths (water moccasins) and rattlesnakes.

Perry established a 24/7 hotline for anyone who wants a snake identified.

He says the best thing to do to avoid a dangerous encounter is keep an eye out because snakes can get into a number places.

Perry says he established the hotline because many snakes are getting killed and in most cases it is illegal to kill a snake in Virginia.

The number for the hotline is 804-617-7086.