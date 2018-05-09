Seeing more snakes than usual? You’re not alone

Be on the lookout! Snake sightings in Virginia are way up this year.

Rich Perry, who runs a company called, Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says he’s been slammed with calls about snakes since February.

Perry says numbers are up across the state; a mild winter shortened snake hibernation.

There are three venomous snakes in Hampton Roads: copperheads, cottonmouths (water moccasins) and rattlesnakes.

Perry established a 24/7 hotline for anyone who wants a snake identified.

He says the best thing to do to avoid a dangerous encounter is keep an eye out because snakes can get into a number places.

Perry says he established the hotline because many snakes are getting killed and in most cases it is illegal to kill a snake in Virginia.

The number for the hotline is 804-617-7086.