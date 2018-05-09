Portsmouth Fire crews put out car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Crews from the Portsmouth Fire Department put out a car fire at the intersection of Court Street and Bart Street Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. The driver, Jada Prince told News 3 she was driving to a friend's house when she noticed her car started smoking. Her dog and her friend were also in the car.

"I just saw flames. I started breathing it in and I just grabbed him and left," said Prince, who added she's glad her car didn't catch fire when she was on the highway.

There weren't any reported injuries.