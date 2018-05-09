Former Navy chief sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. – A former Navy sailor from Virginia Beach was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Court documents say 40-year-old Michael A. Eiker is a former Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy and caught the attention of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) when he submitted his government-assigned computer for software upgrades.

Eiker’s command noticed child pornography on the computer, which led to a warrant being issued to search his home. Authorities found additional media containing similar material at his residence and say that in total, he kept a collection of more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse.

Law enforcement also found a journal documenting his involvement in child pornography dating back nearly 10 years.

This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.