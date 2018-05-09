Former Navy Chief sentenced to 5 years in prison for child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. – A former Navy Sailor was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Court documents state that 40-year-old Michael Eiker, a former U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, came to the attention of the Naval Criminal INvestigative Service when he submitted his government-assigned computer for software upgrades.

His command noticed the child pornography on the computer, leading to a search warrant for Eiker’s home. Authorities found over 1,000 images of child sexual abuse. They also found entries in Eiker’s journal that documented his involvement in child pornography dating back nearly 10 years.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.