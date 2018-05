NORFOLK, VA. – Cassandra Dickens, 29, will become the first woman in six years to earn her GED inside the Norfolk City jail.

Dickens will have a graduation ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

She’s serving time in jail for shoplifting and plans said she to become a phlebotomist when she’s out.

Norfolk City jail said that 90% of people in there are men and the last woman to earn their GED was in 2012.

