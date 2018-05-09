First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, Chesapeake road work and updated lane closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM
–
CHESAPEAKE:
Northbound Rte 168 Bypass from the bridge over the canal to I-464, Wednesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lane striping will require a single lane closure on Rte 168 Bypass northbound from the bridge over the canal to I-464
Great Bridge Bridge Overnight Lane Closure
Southbound Battlefield Blvd at the Great Bridge bridge, Wednesday, May 9 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Gate arm repair will require single lane closure on southbound Battlefield Blvd at the Great Bridge Bridge
–
PORTSMOUTH: Clifford Street and Elmhurst Lane Intersection to be Closed May 9th until May 25th
The Department of Engineering announces that the intersection, in all directions, will be closed to traffic at Clifford Street and Elmhurst Lane. These lanes and the intersection will be closed during stormwater system improvement work. Detours will be signed via Johnson Avenue and City Park Avenue and via Mimosa Road and Lamper Road. The closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9th, and will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 25th.
–
ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, May 4 to Friday, May 11
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound Wednesday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, May 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West from the end of Berkley Bridge westbound to the approach of the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, May 9 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound from Effingham St. to the Berkley Bridge eastbound on Thursday, May 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
–
WEEKLY INTERSTATE AND EXIT CLOSURES
|
|
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure east May 9-10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:
- Single-lane closures west between Dominion Boulevard to the High Rise Bridge May 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
- May 10-11 from 9 a.m. to noon.
- May 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
I-64/264 Interchange and Witchduck, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
- Single- and double-lane closures on I-264 east beginning as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on May 9 and 10 between the Newtown and Witchduck exits.
- Single-lane closure on I-264 east from I-64 interchange to Witchduck Road May 7-11 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:
- May 12 from midnight to 7 a.m.
- May 13 from midnight to 9 a.m.
I-264, Virginia Beach:
- Full ramp closures I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed May 6-10, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.
- Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 May 6-10, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Birdneck Road May 7-10, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Single-lane closure I-264 east at Greenwood Drive May 8-9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure east on Witchduck Road under I-264 May 8-12, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
|
|
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.
- Full tunnel closure I-664 north lasting no longer than an hour May 6, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and use I-64/Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.
- Single-lane closures I-664 north at the MMMBT to 26th Street:
- May 9-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- May 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- May 12 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- May 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures I-664 south between 35th Street/Warwick Boulevard (Exit 5) and MMMBT:
- May 11 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- May 12 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Full ramp closure Terminal Avenue to I-664 south closed May 11-12, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.
Other Roads:
Route 17, George P. Coleman Bridge:
- April 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Drivers should expect three scheduled stoppages lasting no longer than five minutes each in both directions as follows. After each stoppage, crews will allow northbound and southbound traffic to clear.
- Full bridge closure April 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge:
- Full bridge closure April 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on May 7-11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:
- Left turn/through lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 west on May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median demolition.
- Left turn lane closure from Route 199 east to Holly Hills on May 7-11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for storm drain work.
- Right lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on May 9-11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for grading work.
U.S. 301, Greensville County:
- Single-lane closure on U.S. 301 south from Otterdam Rd. to Sussex Dr. starting May 7 at 7 a.m. until May 11 at 7 p.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Single-lane closure on I-95 north ramp to US-301 May 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures May 6-12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Military Highway between Elizabeth Avenue and Lake Herbert Drive. Detours will be in place for traffic before the intersection with Princess Anne Road and Northampton Boulevard from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday the weekends of May 4-7 and May 18-21, weather permitting. View the press release for the detour map and more details.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- Full closure continues at Jamestown Avenue and County Street.