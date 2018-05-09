× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, Chesapeake road work and updated lane closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE:

Northbound Rte 168 Bypass from the bridge over the canal to I-464, Wednesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lane striping will require a single lane closure on Rte 168 Bypass northbound from the bridge over the canal to I-464

Great Bridge Bridge Overnight Lane Closure

Southbound Battlefield Blvd at the Great Bridge bridge, Wednesday, May 9 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Gate arm repair will require single lane closure on southbound Battlefield Blvd at the Great Bridge Bridge

–

PORTSMOUTH: Clifford Street and Elmhurst Lane Intersection to be Closed May 9th until May 25th

The Department of Engineering announces that the intersection, in all directions, will be closed to traffic at Clifford Street and Elmhurst Lane. These lanes and the intersection will be closed during stormwater system improvement work. Detours will be signed via Johnson Avenue and City Park Avenue and via Mimosa Road and Lamper Road. The closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9th, and will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 25th.

–

ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, May 4 to Friday, May 11 US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound Wednesday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, May 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West from the end of Berkley Bridge westbound to the approach of the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, May 9 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound from Effingham St. to the Berkley Bridge eastbound on Thursday, May 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

WEEKLY INTERSTATE AND EXIT CLOSURES

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closure east May 9-10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures west between Dominion Boulevard to the High Rise Bridge May 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures. May 10-11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

May 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. I-64/264 Interchange and Witchduck, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Single- and double-lane closures on I-264 east beginning as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on May 9 and 10 between the Newtown and Witchduck exits.

Single-lane closure on I-264 east from I-64 interchange to Witchduck Road May 7-11 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:

May 12 from midnight to 7 a.m.

May 13 from midnight to 9 a.m. I-264, Virginia Beach: Full ramp closures I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed May 6-10, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.

Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 May 6-10, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Birdneck Road May 7-10, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Single-lane closure I-264 east at Greenwood Drive May 8-9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure east on Witchduck Road under I-264 May 8-12, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.