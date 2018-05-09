× First Warning Forecast: From The 60s To The 80s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Cloud cover is starting to move out in spots letting sunshine mix in. We will continue to be in and out of cloud cover throughout the day with only a very slight chance at some pop up showers. Spots seeing the sunshine have warmed into the 70s with areas closer to the coast still in the 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow we will wake up to more cloud cover and a chance for some dense fog. Temperatures will jump almost 20 degrees. Highs will reach the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon, about 10 degrees above the normal high of 73 degrees. Wind will pick up from the southwest 10-15 mph gusting to 20 at times. We will see sunshine for most of Thursday but a cold front will bring in showers and storms tomorrow evening. A line of showers and storms will move through from NW to SE tomorrow from 5 PM to 9 PM. We are not expecting severe storms but you could hear some thunder and get a heavy downpour and gusty wind.

Sunshine will return for Friday but temperatures will drop a bit compared to Thursday. Highs will still be a little above normal but will only reach the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend is looking great and very warm. Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine, only a 10% chance at showers and highs will reach the upper 80s. Sunday we will see a little extra cloud cover and highs will reach the upper 80s again. Sunday overnight into Wednesday we are tracking a 30% chance at showers moving in but most of the day we will stay dry.

Today: Fog, Drizzle, Mostly Cloudy, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 9th

2003 Tornadoes: East Central, Southeast, Central VA

