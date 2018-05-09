Community mourns Navy Sailor who drowned at College Creek Beach

HAMPTON, Va. – There was a powerful presence at the prayer service for the 25-year-old swimmer who drowned at College Creek Beach last week.

Members of Liberty Live church in Hampton said the victim was a joy to be around. James City County Police say that afternoon was a tragic sequence of events for the swimmer, who was fighting dangerous waters.

He was a son, a friend, a member of this church and a member of the U.S. Navy.

“He’s very down to earth, real calm and relaxed. He has a lot of friends,” said Jonathan Dimanche, pastor at Liberty Live in Hampton.

But his time was unfortunately cut short. James City County Police say last Friday, he was swimming to a sandbar about 50 yards away when he encountered trouble. A friend tried to pull him out but lost his grip.

A large presence of rescue crews from James City County and the Coast Guard searched for nearly four hours before recovering his body.

That wasn’t the first recovery mission for crews at the beach. Just last June, the body of a 23-year-old swimmer was recovered.

“Our experience helps us to be able to recover. Unfortunately that takes time, and time is not something this young man had,” said Deputy Chief Steve Rubino.

The dangerous water is something police are hoping the public will take seriously in light of this tragic drowning. Just this morning, a sign was put up in both English and Spanish, detailing why swimming at College Creek Beach is not safe.

